CAMDEN COUNTY − Voters decided against a levy increase for the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District (LOFPD) Tuesday night.
According to the Camden County clerk, 180 voted against the 0.25 levy increase on real estate and personal property taxes, while 147 people voted for the increase.
LOFPD says the tax could have funded new equipment, recruitment and retention and station maintenance.
In a statement Wednesday, LOFPD Chief Marc Carr thanked voters and those who campaigned for the initiative.
"We will continue to make the necessary adjustments to ensure that our residents and visitors receive the highest level of service possible within our constraints," Carr said.
Deputy Chief Brandon Roberts said the department still plans to find funding from other sources.
"There's grants, there's different things that we could do. As far as partnerships, grants, those things are available to us. However, the very competitive the grants are," Roberts told KY3.
Carr told KY3 that the department hasn't decided if they will try to add the levy on a future ballot. Right now, LOFPD is going through its budget to see if there are extra places where they can save money.