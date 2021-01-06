Protesters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday while Congress worked on the Electoral College certification process.

Here are the reactions from Missouri representatives:

Gov. Parson

Gov. Mike Parson at a Wednesday afternoon press briefing didn’t address the chaos at the nation’s Capitol until asked about it by a reporter. He said he wasn’t fully up to date on the situation but emphasized that he is a “law and order guy” who opposes lawbreaking regardless of one’s political affiliation.

“I don’t care what you present to be your cause, you don’t violate the law,” Parson said. “No matter who you support, no matter what your politics are, you have to be responsible for your conduct.”

Asked if he blamed Trump for the riots, Parson answered “absolutely not.”

Sen. Josh Hawley

Sen. Roy Blunt

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (4th District)

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (1st District)

U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (3rd District)

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (2nd District)

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (5th District)

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (6th District)

U.S. Rep. Billy Long (7th District)

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (8th District)

State Sen. Caleb Rowden (Mo-19)

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED