Protesters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday while Congress worked on the Electoral College certification process.
Here are the reactions from Missouri representatives:
Gov. Parson
Gov. Mike Parson at a Wednesday afternoon press briefing didn’t address the chaos at the nation’s Capitol until asked about it by a reporter. He said he wasn’t fully up to date on the situation but emphasized that he is a “law and order guy” who opposes lawbreaking regardless of one’s political affiliation.
“I don’t care what you present to be your cause, you don’t violate the law,” Parson said. “No matter who you support, no matter what your politics are, you have to be responsible for your conduct.”
Asked if he blamed Trump for the riots, Parson answered “absolutely not.”
Sen. Josh Hawley
Statement from Senator Josh Hawley:Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job— Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 6, 2021
Sen. Roy Blunt
The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful. There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation. Thank you to the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe.— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) January 6, 2021
U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (4th District)
The violent rioting on Capitol Hill is appalling and must stop! These so-called protesters have exhibited behavior one would expect to witness during a third world coup. This disgusting behavior is not representative of what we stand for as a country.— Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) January 6, 2021
This is thuggery and violators must be punished to the fullest extent allowed under federal law. We cannot heal our divides as a nation if this lawlessness persists.— Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) January 6, 2021
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (1st District)
My team and I are safe. I am in disbelief. I can’t believe domestic terrorists are roaming around inside the Capitol.I’m remembering being brutalized and treated like a domestic terrorist just for protesting to keep my people alive.St. Louis: you’re in my heart right now.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 6, 2021
U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (3rd District)
Peaceful protesting is acceptable. Violence, lawlessness and attacks on law enforcement are absolutely not.— Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlaine) January 6, 2021
U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (2nd District)
The violent riots we are seeing right now are despicable and have no place in our nation. The President needs to take decisive action immediately to stop this seditious behavior.— Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) January 6, 2021
U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (5th District)
I am currently locked down in a safe and secure location. The country that I am seeing on television is unrecognizable to me. I will continue to pray for the safety of my colleagues and the Capitol Police Officers.— Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) January 6, 2021
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (6th District)
Peaceful protests are protected by the Constitution, but this is not how we settle disputes in America.The violence and lawlessness happening at the United States Capitol right now is completely unacceptable and un-American. This is not what democracy looks like.— Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) January 6, 2021
U.S. Rep. Billy Long (7th District)
My statement on the events that occurred in Washington, D.C. at the United States Capitol Building: pic.twitter.com/YhD1OHstzY— U.S. Rep. Billy Long (@USRepLong) January 6, 2021
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (8th District)
It was Oscar Wilde who said "When Liberty comes with hands dabbled in blood, it is hard to shake hands with her."The current acts of violence can never be accepted under any circumstances no matter your political affiliation.— Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) January 6, 2021
State Sen. Caleb Rowden (Mo-19)
What we are seeing in the US Capitol is an act of domestic terrorism and definitionally un-American. These individuals should be arrested and thrown in prison for as long as the law will allow. 1/ #MOLeg— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) January 6, 2021