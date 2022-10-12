COLUMBIA - The League of Women Voters and Columbia Public Library co-sponsored an election forum on Wednesday night.
Several community members attended in-person at the library, while others joined via Zoom.
The purpose of the forum is to allow the community to hear from candidates who are running in several of the Boone County races in the November midterm election.
Candidates for Boone County presiding commissioner, recorder of deeds, auditor and treasurer all spoke at the forum.
Wednesday was also the last day to register to vote in Missouri in order to be able to vote in the general election on Nov. 8.
You can find more information about the upcoming election on KOMU 8's voter guide.