COLUMBIA - The League of Women Voters and Columbia Public Library are co-sponsoring an election forum Wednesday night from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
The forum can be attended in-person at the CPL, located at 100 W. Broadway, or through Zoom. Those who would like to attend the event virtually should register beforehand.
The purpose of the forum is to allow the community to hear from candidates who are running in several of the Boone County races in the November midterm election.
Those speaking in the forum will be candidates for Boone County presiding commissioner, recorder of deeds, auditor and treasurer.
Wednesday is also the last day to register to vote in Missouri in order to be able to vote in the general election on Nov. 8.
You can find more information about the upcoming election on KOMU 8's voter guide.