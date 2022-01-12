Local businesswoman Connie Leipard is launching her campaign for presiding commissioner of Boone County and will appear on the Republican primary ballot on Aug. 2.
Leipard is the owner of Quality Drywall Construction and has also served as the national president of the National Association of Women in Construction, according to a news release.
She was also named Columbia Daily Tribune's Businesswoman of the Year and is involved with various construction and industry workforce organizations and committees, a news release said.
"We all depend on the infrastructure of Boone County," Leipard said in a news release. "It's important that we invest in these essential services with strategies that work, while still being cost-effective."
Along with her focus on infrastructure and broadband issues, Leipard says she intends to prioritize public safety and quality economic development in her campaign. She is currently on the board for nonprofits such as the Boone County Children's Services Board and the Central Missouri Subcontracting Enterprise/Giving Gardens, in addition to being a longtime member of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
"I am a strong advocate for creating quality jobs and supporting local businesses," Leipard stated. "That said, we cannot maintain a strong local economy without well-trained, effective and efficient public safety agencies."
Leipard has lived in Missouri her entire life and been in Boone County since 1971. She started her local business in 1978 with her husband, Mike.
"I have so much love for Boone County. I will do what I can to ensure we keep it a great place for future generations," Leipard said. "That's why I'm running for Presiding Commissioner."