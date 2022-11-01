COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosted an election forum for local candidates to meet residents and discuss issues.
The candidates present were from District 44, Cheri Toalson Reisch (R) and David Raithel (D), District 45, Kathy Steinhoff (D), District 47, John Martin (R) and Adrian Plank (D) and District 50, James Musgraves (R) and Doug Mann (D).
The forum lasted an hour and gave each candidate the opportunity to answer two questions and give opening and closing statements.
One of the questions asked what legislation each candidate planned to introduce after they were elected.
Reisch said, "I'm just looking forward to working with others. It's not always if you pass your own legislation and get your own name on a bill it's that you work together as a team and can pass legislation that's good for all 6 million Missourians."
Raithel said his goal is to pass more common sense legislation.
"They (Missourians) would like to have some decent roads, they would like the Internet access to be better. You know, reliable paying for teachers would be good, reliable funding for buses would be good," said Raithel.
Steinhoff, who is running unopposed, said that her goal was to focus on education funding once she gets down to the Capitol.
Plank said his first bill will be, "To reduce the influence of Super PACs. We can't have a Supreme Court that says it's up to the states that allow outside and dark money coming in here."
Martin said his plan is to dig into business development.
Musgraves and Mann both said they intend to look into legislation about education funding.