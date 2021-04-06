COLUMBIA — Missouri’s general municipal Election Day is here, and county clerks across the state are ready for voters. Polling places will open at 6 a.m. for Missourians to cast their ballots for local leaders.
According to the Boone County Clerk, the office has received over 1,000 absentee ballots. These ballots included in-person and mail-in absentee voting.
While in-person absentee voting closed on Monday at 5 p.m., Missourians can still drop off their mail-in ballots until Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Unlike the November 2020 election, COVID-19 is not a valid reason for opting in for an absentee ballot.
Still, the Boone County Clerk said she has seen a slightly higher number of absentee voters when compared to other April elections.
She said voter participation can be influenced by what races are on the ballot.
“April elections are all about local races and issues,” Brianna Lennon said. “These are the issues that affect you everyday, their school board and city council and things have a real impact on our community. Your vote is important all the time, but it's especially important for these local elections.”
Lennon said her offices are expecting a 12-15% overall voter turnout.
The Cole County Clerk agreed with Lennon and emphasized the importance of voting in local elections.
“Most generally, for April elections, we see about a 10% voter turnout, in comparison to the 70% overall turnout we saw in the November 2020 election,” Steve Korsmeyer said. “But with these elections, the people that you're electing on, your school boards and your city council, are the ones that spend your local tax dollars. And that’s a big deal.”
As of 2 p.m. Monday, Cole County had received a little over 600 absentee ballots.
Korsmeyer said for this election, more poll workers who didn’t work the November 2020 election are volunteering to come back for the April election.
“Many of our poll workers are coming back, because they’ve been vaccinated and they feel more comfortable and safer,” Korsmeyer said.
COVID-preventative measures will look similar to the November 2020 election when voters head to polling places.
The Boone County and Cole County clerks both said the offices will use plexiglass shields, distribute masks and face shields and continuously sanitize high traffic areas.
“People are still more than welcome to bring their own pens or gloves,” Korsmeyer said. “Whatever makes them the most comfortable and gets them out to the polls!”
Polling places are pre-assigned for registered voters, but for some county clerk offices, like Boone County, voters can cast their ballots in-house. You can check where your polling place is here.
Voting closes at 7 p.m. Tuesday.