Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe to run for governor in 2024

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe announced Tuesday that he will be running in the race for governor in 2024.
The announcement came during a Fire Fighters' Day event at the Capitol.
Current Missouri Gov. Mike Parson cannot run for another term.
Kehoe posted on Twitter Tuesday night, supporting those who stand in "harm's way" and announced his campaign.
"I will always fight for our men and women who stand in harm’s way to serve our communities and protect our streets, and that includes our brave fire fighters," Kehoe said.
Kehoe served as a state senator before he was appointed lieutenant governor after the resignation of Gov. Eric Greitens. Voters elected Kehoe to serve alongside Gov. Parson in 2020.