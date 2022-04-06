 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Currently in Columbia

61°F
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
61°F / 43°F

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe to run for governor in 2024

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe announced Tuesday that he will be running in the race for governor in 2024.

The announcement came during a Fire Fighters' Day event at the Capitol.

Current Missouri Gov. Mike Parson cannot run for another term.

Kehoe posted on Twitter Tuesday night, supporting those who stand in "harm's way" and announced his campaign.

"I will always fight for our men and women who stand in harm’s way to serve our communities and protect our streets, and that includes our brave fire fighters," Kehoe said.

Kehoe served as a state senator before he was appointed lieutenant governor after the resignation of Gov. Eric Greitens. Voters elected Kehoe to serve alongside Gov. Parson in 2020.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.