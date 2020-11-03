UPDATE 9:25 p.m.: NBC News reports Blaine Luetkemeyer has won the 3rd Congressional District.
As of 9:25 p.m., NBC News called the 3rd Congressional District race with Luetkemeyer winning 73.2% of the votes against Megan Rezabek.
MISSOURI- The Third District Congressional Race is between two candidates, and one hasn't been very vocal during her campaign.
The race is between Blaine Luetkemeyer and Megan Rezabek.
Luetkemeyer is a six time incumbent and has held the seat since 2008.
"I think that I continue to represent the values and views of the people in my district, they have earned their trust, and they continue to trust me," Luektemeyer said.
He attributes his seniority when it comes to trust.
"I think, as a result of my seniority, we were able to put a lot of things in some of the different bills this year that will be helpful to the Missouri River issues and other issues that are important to my constituents," Luetkemeyer said.
Rezabek is running against him, but has not made much progress since winning the primaries in August, while defeating fellow Democrat Dennis Oglesby.
Rezabek has a website and Facebook page, but it only has one campaign video on it.
When asked about how he felt regarding the fact that there has been little heard from his opponent, Luetkemeyer said he sometimes doesn't even want to know the name of his opponents.
"I have no idea what her reason for her running and why she's run the campaign she has," Luetkemeyer said. "I've been busy focusing on mine, I usually don't even know the name of my opponent a lot of times because I don't want to know. I want to focus on my on what I do and why and why I do it, and be able to respond to the constituents in my district."
KOMU 8 tried reaching out to Rezabek multiple times and has not heard back.
Luetkemeyer is hosting a watch party with the Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe in Jefferson City Tuesday night.