COLUMBIA - Blaine Luetkemeyer won the Republican primary for the state's 3rd Congressional District seat Tuesday, the Associated Press projected.
Luetkemeyer, who has held the 3rd Congressional District seat since 2009, won with 66,182 votes with 98% of precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m.
Luetkemeyer’s opponents included Brandon Wilkinson, Dustin Hill and Richard Skwira Jr.
Luetkemeyer will face Democrat Bethany Mann this November for the seat. Mann received 22,525 votes as of 10:30 p.m., with 95% of precincts reporting.
In the newly-redrawn 3rd Congressional District, Luetkemeyer or Mann would serve the eastern and central parts of Missouri. It now surrounds the city of St. Louis but includes cities like Jefferson City, St. Peters and parts of Columbia.
In the recent round of redistricting, Boone County was split between the third and fourth House districts. Boone County used to be entirely within the fourth district.
Luetkemeyer was elected to the State House of Representatives from 1999 to 2005. During that period, he was the Chairman of the Financial Services Committee and was elected to be the House Republican Caucus Chairman. Afterwards, then-governor Matt Blunt appointed him to be director of the Missouri Division of Tourism.
Luetkemeyer comes from a background in agriculture, business and insurance, meaning issues such as lessening government regulation of agriculture, supporting family farms and lowering taxes for small businesses are a part of his platform.
Mann, a Springfield native, is a technology specialist who provides research and education for regulatory compliance, according to her website.
She says her goal is to make the 3rd District and Missouri a “state leader when it comes to important issues that build the middle class and strengthen Missouri families.”
Tuesday's full election results can be found here.
This story is developing and will be updated.