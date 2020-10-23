MISSOURI- In the 3rd District Congressional race, six-time incumbent Blaine Luetkemeyer is going up against a candidate many have never heard from or seen before, Megan Rezabek.
This story was originally brought to a KOMU reporter’s attention when a team member from Missouri M.A.D.E., a non-partisan group that encourages women to run for office, had trouble contacting Rezabek.
She defeated fellow Democrat Dennis Oglesby in the primary election on Aug. 4 by extraordinary margins, earning nearly 70 percent of the vote.
Despite this massive victory, Oglesby said she did very little to move forward to the November election.
“I had put in hours upon hours upon hours of work, and the constituents in the third district were trying to reach out to her trying to contact or schedule things,” Oglesby said. “They got no response whatsoever.”
Rezabek’s campaign has both a website and a Facebook page. Her website has some mistakes, including incorrectly calling the Green New Deal the 'New Green Deal.'
Many commenters have voiced concern for her lack of engagement on her pages, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when it became more difficult for candidates to connect with constituents.
For Missouri M.A.D.E. Executive Director Amanda Morrison, she said this makes their job more difficult.
"I really think at the end of the day, it's disadvantaging to the constituents," Morrison said.
There is one campaign video featured on both the website and Facebook page. Some commenters on her page said they wanted to hear from the candidate herself, instead of the music that plays in the background.
Her campaign has not filed Federal Election Commission reports. In the primary, Oglesby’s campaign raised nearly $17,000.
Rezabek filed for the election earlier in the year and paid the filing fee by check. Based on that address, a KOMU 8 reporter drove to that address in Jefferson County. No one answered the door or responded to multiple handwritten notes that were left at the address.
The same KOMU 8 reporter also tried to reach out to Rezabek’s campaign through Facebook messages, phone calls and email. There have been no responses to those attempts to contact her.
With the Nov. 3 election less than two weeks away, Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer said he’s going to continue to focus on his own campaign.
“If she’s going to do nothing, that’s up to her,” Luetkemeyer said.