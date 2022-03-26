COLUMBIA – The candidates for Columbia mayor will participate in a forum focused on issues ranging from racial discrimination to freedom of speech on Saturday.
The forum will be hosted by the Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association (MOCLA) and will start at 1:30 p.m.
The candidates still in the race for Columbia mayor are Barbara Buffaloe, Tanya Heath, Randy Minchew and David Seamon.
The forum is open to the public and viewers can join through Zoom. Viewers can also submit questions using the chat feature on the video calling platform.
Dan Viets, the president of MOCLA, said a virtual format was chosen due to past experiences.
"It's far simpler than actually have people orally ask questions, but we've held other forums like this and that system has worked well," Viets said.
He said the goal of the forum is to educate voters and to help them tell the different candidates apart.
"We hope to give voters a better idea of what each candidate would do if they were elected," Viets said. "And so we think it's very important to give [voters] an opportunity to hear the candidates and see the candidates and ask them questions."
He also said the focus of the forum is an intentional choice to address concerns community members have.
"The city council also frequently deals with issues that implicate civil liberties that implicate the right of privacy, the right of freedom of expression," Viets said.
While audience questions won't be left out if they don't line up with the civil liberties focus of the forum, Viets says organizers would "give preference and priority to questions that relate to civil liberties."
Viets didn't stop there though. He noted the question of no-knock search warrants and racial tensions in law enforcement as issues candidates need to address.
The MOCLA is made up of a group of mid-Missouri residents who specifically deal with policy affecting constitutional rights and civil liberties. With this focus in mind, Viets said this makes the association the right group to talk about issues other forums may not have covered.
The timing of the forum is not an accident either. Viets said scheduling the forum close to the election pushes their concerns to the front of people's minds.
"I think interest and awareness of the campaign and people giving serious consideration to who they're going to vote for is certainly higher, the closer we get to election day," he said.
Other topics candidates will be asked about include whether they support marijuana legalization for prospective city employees and the recognition of the lynching of 17-year-old African American Georg Bush through a public historic marker.
Columbia's municipal election is scheduled for April 5 and includes votes for Columbia mayor, as well as the City Council seats representing the third and fourth wards.