BOONE COUNTY – Across mid-Missouri, county clerks are managing what is anticipated to be one of the highest turnout elections in US history, according to CNN.
In Boone County, County Clerk Brianna Lennon prepared for an influx of voters, particularly those who vote by mail or absentee.
As of Oct. 30, the county already received about 23,000 in-person absentee and mail-in ballots. In 2016, the number was just shy of 6,000.
To prepare for a larger turnout, Lennon's office bought a second high-speed ballot tabulator.
The bulk of votes in the county will still come from Election Day itself.
"I think we're going to be pretty comparable in terms of turnout, we've had some population growth," Lennon said. "So we're looking at probably 90,000 total ballots cast."
90,000 total ballots would represent about 70% of eligible voters in the county. In 2016, 78.3% of Boone County eligible voters cast votes.
While the county will provide unofficial results on its website through the night, the official tally will not be available until the following week.
"Those are always considered unofficial results, because in Missouri, we can finish tabulating on election night, but there will be provisional ballots that we'll have to go through during our verification process, and military and overseas voters can send back their ballots, and we can accept them until noon on the Friday after the election," Lennon said. "So there will be things that we have to do to finalize the results. But I don't foresee very much change."
Likewise, other mid-Missouri counties are preparing for an uptick in voter turnout.
As of Oct. 28, Cole County saw about 4,000 people vote by absentee, according to County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer. Korsmeyer said his office is prepared for higher turnout.
As of Sept. 8, Callaway County clerk Ronda Miller said her office was expecting to send out over a thousand absentee and mail-in ballots.
KOMU 8 called Miller's office on Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 for an update on the latest voting numbers in the county but was told Miller was out of the office on both days.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated 61.4% of voters showed up to the polls in 2016. It has been corrected to show 78.3%.