MID-MISSOURI -- Many mid-Missouri county clerk offices are publishing unofficial turnout numbers or the 2020 election.
BOONE COUNTY
According to the office, 63,026 in-person ballots were cast Tuesday, and 28,649 absentee ballots were cast over the past weeks, for a total of 91,675 votes cast.
The county is reporting 17 out of 82 precincts.
Nearly 70% of eligible voters participated in the 2020 election. There were 131,037 eligible voters.
In 2016, 78.3% of voters, or 85,012 people, showed up to the polls. Only 6,000 absentee ballots were cast in 2016.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon attributes the increase of votes to a higher population in 2020 and more Missourians registered to vote.
COLE COUNTY
The Cole County County Clerk's Office is reporting 29 out of 29 precincts.
39,617 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 73.58%.
Cole County has 54,216 registered citizens.
MARIES COUNTY
The Maries County County Clerk's Office is reporting 11 out of 11 precincts.
4,802 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 77.35%.
Maries County has 6,208 registered citizens.
COOPER COUNTY
The Cooper County County Clerk's Office is reporting 10 out of 12 precincts.
8,738 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 74.74%.
Cooper County has 11,691 registered citizens.
MONROE COUNTY
The Monroe County County Clerk's Office is reporting 9 out of 9 precincts.
4,496 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 74.39%.
Monroe County has 6,044 registered citizens.
CAMDEN COUNTY
The Camden County County Clerk's Office is reporting 20 out of 20 precincts.
24,774 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 74.05%.
Camden County has 33,289 registered citizens.
MONITEAU COUNTY
The Moniteau County County Clerk's Office is reporting 11 out of 12 precincts.
7,196 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 74,29%.
Moniteau County has 9,686 registered citizens.
AUDRAIN COUNTY
The Audrain County County Clerk's Office is reporting 16 out of 16 precincts.
10,716 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 69.55%.
Audrain County has 15,408 registered citizens.
CHARITON COUNTY
The Chariton County County Clerk's Office is reporting 13 out of 13 precincts.
4,120 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 80.17%.
Chariton County has 5,139 registered citizens.
SALINE COUNTY
The Saline County County Clerk's Office is reporting 16 out of 16 precincts.
9,584 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 68.29%.
Saline County has 14,034 registered citizens.
KOMU 8 will continue to update this story as unofficial results come in.