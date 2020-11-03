MID-MISSOURI -- Many mid-Missouri county clerk offices are publishing unofficial turnout numbers or the 2020 election. 

BOONE COUNTY

According to the office, 63,026 in-person ballots were cast Tuesday, and 28,649 absentee ballots were cast over the past weeks, for a total of 91,675 votes cast.

The county is reporting 17 out of 82 precincts.

Nearly 70% of eligible voters participated in the 2020 election. There were 131,037 eligible voters.

In 2016, 78.3% of voters, or 85,012 people, showed up to the polls. Only 6,000 absentee ballots were cast in 2016. 

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon attributes the increase of votes to a higher population in 2020 and more Missourians registered to vote.

COLE COUNTY

The Cole County County Clerk's Office is reporting 29 out of 29 precincts.

39,617 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 73.58%. 

Cole County has 54,216 registered citizens.

MARIES COUNTY

The Maries County County Clerk's Office is reporting 11 out of 11 precincts.

4,802 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 77.35%. 

Maries County has 6,208 registered citizens. 

COOPER COUNTY

The Cooper County County Clerk's Office is reporting 10 out of 12 precincts.

8,738 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 74.74%.

Cooper County has 11,691 registered citizens. 

MONROE COUNTY

The Monroe County County Clerk's Office is reporting 9 out of 9 precincts.

4,496 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 74.39%.

Monroe County has 6,044 registered citizens. 

CAMDEN COUNTY

The Camden County County Clerk's Office is reporting 20 out of 20 precincts.

24,774 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 74.05%.

Camden County has 33,289 registered citizens. 

MONITEAU COUNTY

The Moniteau County County Clerk's Office is reporting 11 out of 12 precincts.

7,196 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 74,29%.

Moniteau County has 9,686 registered citizens. 

AUDRAIN COUNTY

The Audrain County County Clerk's Office is reporting 16 out of 16 precincts.

10,716 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 69.55%.

Audrain County has 15,408 registered citizens. 

CHARITON COUNTY

The Chariton County County Clerk's Office is reporting 13 out of 13 precincts.

4,120 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 80.17%.

Chariton County has 5,139 registered citizens. 

SALINE COUNTY

The Saline County County Clerk's Office is reporting 16 out of 16 precincts.

9,584 registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 election, or 68.29%.

Saline County has 14,034  registered citizens. 

KOMU 8 will continue to update this story as unofficial results come in.

