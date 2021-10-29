COLUMBIA - Three mid-Missouri counties will hold special elections on Tuesday, but officials are expecting low voter turnout.

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon said voter turnout for local elections is usually less than national or state elections, but the issues are important to the community.

"If you want to make your voice heard, in a smaller election, your voice is even louder, because there's fewer people that are coming out," Lennon said. "But the issues that you're going to be voting on impact your life every day, definitely."

Columbia Park Sales Tax

Columbia's special election ballot only has one issue: whether to renew the one-eighth of 1% park sales tax. This is the main funding source for Columbia Parks and Recreation’s capital improvement projects.

According to the city of Columbia, capital projects are maintenance, renovation, improvement, development and acquisition projects that cost $5,000 or more.

Currently, Columbia has a one-quarter of a penny tax to fund the parks department. Half of that quarter is permanent, while the other half is renewable.

The renewable one-eighth of a penny is what voters will decide on Tuesday. The renewable one-eighth of a penny tax is set to expire in March 2022, so an approval on Proposition 1 would extend the tax for 10 years. If Proposition 1 is not passed, the one-eighth of a penny sales tax will not be renewed.

Columbia Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs said this renewable tax gives accountability to Columbia citizens.

"By having it renewable, inhabitants come back and say it's for these projects every year," Griggs said. "It really is a way for the citizens to have some accountability over how the funds are spent."

Griggs said people can see the effect of the current park sales tax all around Columbia. He said the restrooms at Stephen's Lake Park and the Gans Creek Recreation Area are just two examples of projects made possible by the sales tax.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"You can just go about to any park and see the impact of this park sales tax," Griggs said. "There's probably not a park that doesn't have a penny that's been invested in that."

Jefferson City Public Safety Sales Tax

In Jefferson City, the issue on the ballot is whether to impose a one-quarter sales tax to improve public safety.

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the tax will be used to help provide more competitive salaries for police officers and firefighters, in an attempt to improve retention and recruitment.

According to the 2020 Jefferson City Police Department incident data, the retention rate for officers and firefighters is 24%.

The extra money will also be used to buy essential equipment for officers, such as body cams.

Osage Beach Fire Protection District Property Tax and General Obligation Bond

In Camden County, only residents in the Osage Beach Fire Protection District will be voting in the special election. Two issues are on the ballot for that election.

The first is a question of approval of Osage Beach Fire Protection District to use their government issued bonds, totaling $13,000,000, for new projects and improvements.

According to the ballot, the fund would be used to build a new fire station, improve existing stations and acquire fire vehicles and emergency equipment.

The second issue is the implementation of a property tax levy to fund an emergency medical technician paramedic first responder program.

The proposed property tax levy would be no more than 30 cents per $100.