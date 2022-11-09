Mid-Missouri voter turnout lower than expected

MID-MISSOURI − Many voters made their way to the polls Tuesday to fill out their ballots on Election Day.
Looking at the results, the numbers are slightly lower than what was reported during the 2018 election for both Boone and Cole counties.
Boone County residents cast a total of 53,800 ballots Tuesday, 8,600 of which were absentee ballots. The total voter turnout came out to be 49.4%, which was just under the expected 50% to 55% outcome that Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon expected.
She attributed some of the lower numbers to the no-excuse absentee period.
"We expected that the two-week, no-excuse absentee voting period before the election would draw some people away, and it did, but we still were able to have high absentee numbers compared to previous years," Lennon said.
To compare, Boone County had 70,600 voters in the 2018 midterm election, 5,045 of which were absentee ballots. The total voter turnout number was 70.35%, which is very high, for even a presidential election, Lennon said.
Boone County did not expect another turnout of this magnitude, however it came with an increase in absentee voting which will be something to track for future elections.
For Cooper County, the number of total votes Tuesday was 28,788. Out of these votes, 8,600 of them were from absentee ballots.
It's a decrease from 2018, when the county saw 33,737 individuals cast ballots.
In 2018, the county had 5,045 absentee ballots, so there was another increase evident with the absentee ballots.
Overall, the voter turnout between these two elections went from 63.37% in 2018 to 53.08% in Tuesday's election.
The absentee ballots have seen a drastic increase in both of these county's despite the overall voter turnout being down.
A new law that passed in Missouri allowed voters to be able to switch their addresses when moving counties up to Election Day. In past elections, voters who have moved from one county to another in the state would have to register their address four weeks in advance before Election Day.
This allowed a solid number of voters to still make their way to the polls and be eligible to vote, Lennon said.
"The line at our office was out the door yesterday with many people switching their addresses last minute so that they would be allowed to vote," she said.
Provisional and military ballots are still being counted, which could have a slight impact to polling numbers.