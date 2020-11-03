MISSOURI - Many voters wrapped up election season at the polls Tuesday as the hard-fought campaigns came to an end.
Some Missouri residents felt that voter turnout was high compared to previous elections.
Voters at United Methodist Church in Centralia were lined outside of the building and into the parking lot as they prepared to cast their votes.
“I was just expecting to walk in there and we'd be out by now honestly,” Centralia voter Jessica Jenkins said. “So yeah, this is very amazing. I'm actually really excited that so many people have turned out.”
The 2020 election saw some people taking advantage of absentee voting and mail-in options, but those electing to vote in-person felt that voting at the polls was much safer.
“Absolutely never do mail-in voting,” Jenkins said. “I think that it's too easy for things to get lost, miscounted - this is the way to do it.”
Some first-time voters also visited the polls in Centralia. One first-time voter felt that every vote counts during this election.
“I feel like it's really important because I feel like we need every vote this year, because it seems like there's been a lot of arguments about it, and disagreements on what people think,” Centralia voter Cedie Munoz said. “So I feel like every vote counts this year for sure.”
Other voters throughout mid-Missouri felt that this election had a lot more at stake for the future.
One Mexico, Mo. voter believes voting in the 2020 election will help promote togetherness.
“I would like to see a lot of people coming together. I feel like this election has been very, very divisive. I feel like the last four years has, and I would love to see people get together,” Mexico voter Sam Davis said.
Another voter in Cole County believes the importance of the 2020 election is to set an example for young children. One mother traveled to the polls with her daughter to highlight what it means to utilize voting rights.
“She was kind of asking a lot of questions about what the different boxes meant, and I told her we’d talk about it once we got in the car, so that way, everyone had their privacy. So once we get in the car, we'll talk more about it,” Cole County voter Madison Barker said.
