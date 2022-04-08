COLUMBIA - Although Election Day was Tuesday, the Boone County clerk is still waiting on some ballots to finish coming in. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said they are still waiting on military ballots, which are due Friday at noon.
These last ballots could be the tiebreaker for the election for the Third Ward Columbia City Council seat. Roy Lovelady and incumbent Karl Skala both accumulated 1,102 votes in the election on Tuesday.
After military ballots are received, and once all the ballots are counted, the county's next step is to certify the election, which will begin Monday morning.
KOMU 8 News previously reported on the three options for a tiebreaker to determine who will be elected to this seat, which includes a recount, a special election or a drawing.
KOMU 8 News reached out to both Lovelady and Skala to learn what options they would prefer in the event these military ballots do not break the tie.
Skala did not respond, and Lovelady said he is "patiently waiting."