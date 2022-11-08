ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General and Republican candidate Eric Schmitt won the U.S. Senate against Democratic candidate Trudy Busch Valentine, the Associated Press projects.
With 64% of precincts reporting at 10:30 p.m., Schmitt has 60% percent of the vote, while Busch Valentine has 38%. With the Constitution Party, Paul Venable so far secured .73% of the vote, and Jonathan Dine, the Libertarian candidate, with 1.7%.
Schmitt welcomed the news at a watch party at the Sheraton Westport Lakeside Chalet in Maryland Heights. The crowd cheered as Schmitt took the stage.
"We won the election, but we did more than that," Schmitt said. "We sent a message to Joe Biden that enough is enough. We want our country back!"
VICTORY SPEECH: Eric Schmitt just wrapped up his victory speech here in St. Louis county with his family on stage with him. More than a hundred people are here cheering on Schmitt. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/LJeRCuP5km— Avery Everett (@AveryEverettTV) November 9, 2022
He promised the crowd he'd be "much more than a senator from Missouri."
"I'll be a senator, for Missouri," he said. "As you may have heard, I don't come from billions. I come from Bridgeton!"
Schmitt will join U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in representing Missouri at the U.S. Capitol. He will fill the seat of Republican Sen. Roy Blunt. Blunt announced in March of 2021 that he would not seek reelection after 11 years in office. The last Democrat in the U.S. Senate representing Missouri was Claire McCaskill.
Schmitt won the Republican nomination in the August primary over 21 candidates, including former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler.
Schmitt, 47, was named attorney general of Missouri by Gov. Mike Parson in November 2018. He announced in March of 2021 that he was running for the Senate seat.
In spite of Trump’s dubious endorsement, Schmitt did win the backing of a few high-profile politicos, including endorsements from Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah, in addition to former acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker who served in President Trump's administration. Schmitt also won the endorsement of Arkansas gubernatorial nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Before taking office as attorney general, Schmitt served as the 46th state treasurer of Missouri from 2017 to 2019. Prior to that, Schmitt represented Missouri's 15th State Senate district from 2009 to 2017.
Schmitt’s campaign was marked by a slew of lawsuits filed by his office, ranging from the Biden administration’s alleged government overreach to the Chinese government’s purported mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most prominent, however, are Schmitt’s lawsuits over COVID-19 mask mandates in Missouri school districts, including against Columbia Public Schools which was sued twice by Schmitt.
Schmitt’s final push for securing the Senate seat was on Monday when he “toured” across Missouri rallying support and getting people ready to vote, including a stop at the GOP office in Columbia. His watch party took place at the Sheraton Westport Lakeside Chalet in St. Louis.
Schmitt will take office in January as the next U.S. Senator for Missouri.
Valentine shares thanks with supporters
In her concession speech at the Sheet Metal Local 36 Union Hall in St. Louis Tuesday night, Valentine thanked her supporters.
“We can’t give up because there’s too much at stake. Let’s keep showing up and doing the work to rebuild Missouri,” she said. “Let’s support candidates up and down the ballot who are fighting for our fundamental rights. Let’s keep building a coalition of pro-democracy and pro-freedom in Missouri.”
“I’m never going to give up on Missouri,” she said. “Missouri is my home, and we fight for our home.”
Tonight did not go the way so many of us had hoped. While I am incredibly proud of the campaign we built together and the tireless work we did to get our message out across the state, a majority of voters have spoken and I am committed to respecting their will and these results.— Trudy Busch Valentine (@buschvalentine) November 9, 2022
This story is developing and will be updated.