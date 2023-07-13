Missouri House Budget Committee chairman Cody Smith announced Thursday his candidacy for state treasurer after his final fourth and final term in the House in 2024.
Chairman Smith says he decided to run after much encouragement and support from friends and family, though he says he has no specific criticism of incumbent Vivek Malek, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Mike Parson in January.
Rep. Smith (R-Carthage) told “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” on 93.9 that the race will focus on his own record and his experience in the General Assembly.
“These races are ultimately decided by the voters, and those voters should have choices at the ballot box on these state-wide offices, and I’m excited to offer them a choice,” Smith said.
Smith plans to seek the GOP nomination next August.
Franklin County-area financial advisor Lucas Johnson filed to run as a Democrat for state treasurer, according to KY3.