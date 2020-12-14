JEFFERSON CITY - The official casting of electoral votes is traditionally a formality, a simple procedural move certifying the results of the election.
That's exactly what the electoral meeting was in Missouri on Monday, as the state's electors cast its 10 votes for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence.
"I want to thank Secretary of State Ashcroft's Office, county clerks, poll workers, electors and all those involved in our elections for their part in ensuring Missouri's Nov. 3 General Election ran smoothly and the will of Missouri's voters was recognized," Governor Mike Parson said in a press release Monday.
But electoral meetings in other states were met with turmoil, garnering national attention.
In Michigan, the state capitol building was closed to the public after violent threats. Electors were given a police escort into the building.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said the formality of Monday's meeting shows Missouri is a model for other states.
"Missouri should be an example -- and is an example -- for the rest of the country for how they should run elections. With transparency and finality and clarity."
After the votes were cast Monday, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have officially won the 2020 election with 302 electoral votes to President Trump and Vice President Pence's 232.
Hawaii is the only state that has not cast its electoral votes yet. The state's four votes are expected to be cast for Joe Biden sometime after 6:00 p.m.