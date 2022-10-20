COLUMBIA- Candidates for Missouri House of Representatives Districts 44, 47 and 50 returned to the forum platform for the second night in a row.
The panel included candidates from the 44th District: Cheri Toalson Reisch (R) and Dave Raithel (D), candidates from the 47th District: John Martin (R) and Adrian Plank (D) and candidates from the 50th District: James Musgraves (R) and Douglas Mann (D).
The event was held at Boone County Family Resources and was co-sponsored by the Columbia Disability Issues Coalition. During the forum, candidates addressed concerns specifically related to disability issues.
“School districts have more money in the bank than they really should,” said Toalson Reisch.
While she does believe the state should push to cover 100% of school transportation costs. She added the schools have the money to increase paraprofessional pay but don’t. Her opponent, Dave Raithel, believes it is up to the state legislature to make ends meet. In his opinion, state funding is long overdue and state funds for transportation are just the bare minimum.
“It comes to the willingness of the legislature to cough up the coins,” said Raithel.
For John Martin, he believes that funding for education should come from the social programs budget. Martin was opposed to social programs that supported able bodies individuals that he says "should be working." He wants these funds to be freed up so they can be spent on education and programs for people with disabilities.
“I would want to do a thorough evaluation of certain social programs that are supporting people that should be working themselves,” said Martin.
Adrian Plank advocates for reworking the state budget to prioritize education. He says that teachers, especially those working in special needs deserve to be paid a living wage. He claims that if we don't fund public education, those teachers will leave.
“I believe that education and education funding should be an area we lead in," said Plank. "We don’t lead in it, we’re at the bottom."
Douglas Mann says that school need more say in the legislative process. He even offered to help to school districts as they lobby at the Capitol in Jefferson City. Mann cites his background in legal work prepares him to work on behalf of the school districts.
“If I were to be elected, I would push for more funding," said Mann. "It’s that plain and simple.”
For his opponent, James Musgraves, this issue is personal.
“My son, Jacob, he was a benefactor of paraprofessional," said Musgraves. "So naturally I’m supportive of the support he got.”
Community advocates for Disability Rights were also in attendance at tonight’s forum. Jason Mize from People First of Boone County says seclusion in schools for students with disabilities hit home for him.
“If you’re segregated from the other part of the school, you don’t get to hang out with friends or do stuff. Let’s just say ‘hey, here I am, come with us and let’s see what you can do’, this would truly change things,” said Mize.
As we draw nearer to election day on November 8th, candidates continue to promote their platforms as they race to represent Mid-Missouri in Jefferson City. Other candidates on the ballot include David Tyson Smith and Kathy Steinhoff who are running opposed in their respective races. The duo spoke in a separate panel after the initial candidate slate concluded.