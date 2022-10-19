COLUMBIA - Several candidates running for state representative positions this November spoke at an election forum Wednesday night.
The forum took place at Daniel Boone Regional Library, and was co-sponsored by the Boone County League of Women Voters. The League hosted a separate forum last Wednesday, which featured candidates running for local Boone County government positions.
Candidates running for districts 44, 47 and 50 were invited to the forum. The candidates for the contested 47th District are Adrian Plank (D) and John Martin (R). Plank, who ran against Rep. Chuck Basye (R) in 2018 and 2020, has been endorsed by the Missouri National Education Association and Planned Parenthood. He promised to defend farmers and the working class.
"We need to develop our farmers," Plank said. "We need to protect human rights.
Plank also condemned the Republican house majority, saying an unbalanced House has lead to a decline in responsibility of representatives.
"It's time for a change," Plank said. "There's no accountability at the state capitol. They have a super majority, so they don't have to listen to anybody, and they don't."
John Martin made promises of increasing community safety and attracting businesses to Missouri.
"We do not want to be defunding police, we need to fund police.' Martin said. "As a small business owner, I want to see our state be open for business, encourage businesses to come here... and not drive them away with excessive regulation."
From District 44, only Democratic nominee Dave Raithel attended. Incumbent Cheri Toalson Reisch (R), who is running for her fourth term, did not attend.
The winner of this race will replace Basye, who has met his term limit. Basye served four terms as state representative.
Republican nominee James Musgraves and Democrat Doug Mann are running for the 50th District seat. Rep. Sara Walsh (R) is the current representative for the 50th District, but she is not running for re-election. Walsh initially declared to run for Missouri's Fourth Congressional District but withdrew in May.
Information on other issues discusses from Wednesday's forum can be found on the Boone County League of Women Voters website.
On Thursday, candidates from these districts and those running for various other positions will speak at a Disability Issues Candidate Forum. Here, candidates will present ideas to the disabled community and answer questions from the public.