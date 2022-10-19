COLUMBIA - Several candidates running for state representative positions this November will speak at an election forum Wednesday night.
The event will be at Daniel Boone Regional Library beginning at 6:30 p.m. It will be streamed over Zoom, and the public is invited to attend in person.
Candidates from Districts 44, 47 and 50 will speak at the forum, which is co-sponsored by the Boone County League of Women Voters. The League hosted a separate forum last Wednesday, which featured candidates running for local Boone County government positions.
The candidates for the contested 47th District are Adrian Plank (D) and John Martin (R). Plank, who ran against Rep. Chuck Basye (R) in 2018 and 2020, has been endorsed by the Missouri National Education Association and promises to working class people a priority. Martin has campaigned on supporting the rural community and small businesses owners.
The winner of this race will replace Basye, who has met his term limit. Basye served four terms as state representative.
The race for the 44th District seat features incumbent Cheri Toalson Reisch (R), who is running for her fourth term, and Democratic nominee Dave Raithel.
Republican nominee James Musgraves and Democrat Doug Mann are running for the 50th District seat.
Rep. Sara Walsh (R) is the current representative for the 50th District, but she is not running for re-election. Walsh initially declared to run for Missouri's Fourth Congressional District but withdrew in May.
On Thursday, candidates from these districts and those running for various other positions will speak at a Disability Issues Candidate Forum. Here, candidates will present ideas to the disabled community and answer questions from the public.