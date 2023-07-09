JEFFERSON CITY - Democratic state representative for Greene County and House Minority Leader Crystal Quade plans to announce her 2024 run for Missouri governor, according to a video posted online early Sunday morning.
The representative for District 132 is campaigning to replace Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who is prohibited by term limits to run again in 2024.
Quade was elected to the state House Of Representatives in 2016. Following her re-election in 2018, she was also voted in as minority house leader the following year.
If elected, Quade would be the first female governor in Missouri history.
According to a press release sent out by Quade's campaign team, "Representative Quade has shown she's a leader who will protect Missouri’s family farms by proposing a ban on China and Russia from owning Missouri farmland, and has fought to repeal the cruel total ban on abortions in Missouri."
Quade says she will hold her official campaign announcement in Springfield on Monday, July 10.
So far, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe are the only other members of state government that have announced their candidacy.