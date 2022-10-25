COLUMBIA - Registered Missouri voters for the 2022 mid-term elections will not need an excuse to cast an absentee ballot starting on Tuesday. This voting period will take place from Oct. 25th to Nov. 7th, leading up to the Nov. 8th election day.
"No excuse absentee voting is, effectively in practice, a form of early voting. It's open to any registered voter and they don't need to give a reason for voting," Boone County Clerk, Brianna Lennon, said. "It's exactly like an election day."
The no excuse absentee voting period only affects those who are voting in-person and is one of the election law changes that Gov. Mike Parson signed in June. It went into effect in August, alongside a new voter ID law requiring all voters to have a government-issued identification to vote in the election.
Examples of approved IDs at the polls are:
- A non-expired Missouri driver’s license or state ID
- A non-expired military ID or veterans card
- A non-expired U.S. passport
"This really opens up the pool of voters that can vote in advance of the election as it makes it a lot more convenient. We're thinking it's going to be similar to 2020," Lennon said. "We had a ton of voters that wanted to come in early and vote. We'll have a number of voters, who do need to bring in a photo ID, but people like to not have to wait in line. They like to get it out of the way of election day, especially if they have made up there mind already, so I think it will be very positive."
An increase in voters during the no excuse period can also decrease the number of voters on election day, helping out poll workers and the Boone County Clerk's office.
"It's a really positive thing, not just for our voters, but also our office too. If you think about preparing for election day, it is creating an event plan that has to go 100% perfectly on a single day without any mistakes, so that voters have everything that they need at the same time that we have everything working correctly on our end," Lennon said.
Absentee voting has been used in the past as Missouri changed state election laws during the COVID-19 pandemic to help with the 2020 presidential election.
"Spreading out the risk, using no excuse absentee voting allows people to have a better opportunity to cast their ballot. They have a better experience because they don't have to wait with lines and it helps decrease the lines at the polling places on election day. It's what we saw in 2020, we had 30% of our overall turnout cast ballots early and it made November 2020 go so smoothly," Lennon said.
The Boone County Commission Chambers will be open for absentee voters on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended weekend hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Satellite locations will be available across Boone County on the following dates:
- Oct. 29th - Centralia
- Oct. 30th - Frederick Douglass High School - Columbia
- Nov. 5th - Ashland
- Nov. 6th - Boone County Public Health Department - Columbia
To prepare for Election Day, you can request a sample ballot via email here.
KOMU 8 has a voter's guide available on KOMU.com with details on the five ballot questions and candidate profiles from local and state races. Click here to read more.