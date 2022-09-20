JEFFERSON CITY- As part of National Voter Registration Day, the Missouri NAACP, in partnership with the National Association of Colored Women's Clubs (NACWC), hosted a rally to action and multiple voter registration events.
On Tuesday, Lincoln University, Scruggs University Center and The Linc all held voter registration events, while a "Rally to Action – Vote" rally was held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. outside the NAACP's Jefferson City office.
"It's really a way for all of us to come together and just really rally and encourage people to vote," said Jefferson City NAACP Executive Committee Julie Allen.
Nimrod Chapel Junior, Missouri NAACP president said, “We encourage everyone to let their voices be heard at the Rally to Action on September 20th," according to a press release.
Chapel said he is looking forward to registering a number of people to vote and sharing voter education information.
In the release, Chelsea Robinson, LOVE President, NACWC added, "Each person who exercises their right to vote benefits not only themselves and their family, but our community, our state, and our nation. I encourage you to get out and vote on November 8th.”
Allen said, "If you want to see a change, or if you want your voice to be heard, voting is one really big way for your voice to be heard and for you to make a change."
Chapel stressed he hopes each person who is entitled to vote, gets to vote and if you have questions or problems voting to go to 866OURVOTE.ORG.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8, election is Oct. 12.