JEFFERSON CITY − Two voter registration events will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 20 as part of National Voter Registration Day. The Missouri NAACP and the National Association of Colored Women's Clubs will also host a Rally to Action event the same day.
“The NAACP values each person’s right to vote and their ability to cast a ballot. Despite the multiple obstacles put in place by the Missouri Legislature and Secretary of State, the NAACP is adhering to the law while registering people to vote for this election cycle,” Julie Allen, Jefferson City NAACP Executive Committee, said.
The registration events will take place at the Scruggs University Center at Lincoln University from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and The Linc from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Rally to Action event will take place at the Jefferson City NAACP office from 5 to 6 p.m. The office will open at 4 p.m.
“We encourage everyone to let their voices be heard at the Rally to Action on September 20," Nimrod Chapel, Missouri NAACP President said. "Whether it is encouraging others to vote or expressing your concern about numerous other issues such as police accountability and the installation of body cameras for our Jefferson City police, reproductive rights, new restrictions hindering our ability to vote, or prison reform and the death penalty, to name a few – come out to this rally to call for action by our elected officials, and to call on our Jefferson City residents to vote November 8.”
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 12.