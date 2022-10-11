JEFFERSON CITY - The last day to register to vote in Missouri's midterm election is Wednesday, and multiple organizations in the state have taken public stances leading up to this vote about Amendment 3 in particular.
A majority "yes" vote on Amendment 3 means recreational marijuana use would be legalized, which has been a popular topic since being put on the ballot.
The Missouri Catholic Conference released a statement Friday in opposition of the amendment, citing "social costs" and "substance abuse" as a few of its concerns.
"I think that we've kind of been as a as a nation and as a state kind of inching more and more toward legalization when it comes to recreational marijuana," said Jamie Morris, executive director and general counsel of the Missouri Catholic Conference. "And I think the bishops really saw this as part of their their teaching role with the church of, you know, not necessarily to tell people specifically how to vote, but to try to educate their flock."
Morris says the Missouri Catholic Conference is the public policy agency working on behalf the Catholic church in Missouri. His role included working with the bishops in the state to coordinate the statement.
"We look at sort of the experiences that, you know, with Colorado and with other states that have dealt with this, in consultation with other Catholic conferences, that have looked at this issue, as well, along with with church teaching that we should avoid excesses of whether it be alcohol or drugs or anything of that nature," Morris said. "And so we tried to put all of that together in coming up with these statements and these positions."
In the statement, the Missouri Catholic Conference referenced "respiratory, mental health issues and learning, memory and attention loss." Morris says they cited studies from Northwestern University, the National Library of Medicine and National Academies.
The statement also voiced concerns about teen marijuana usage.
"It could open the door to increase teen usage when you make it more readily available and more socially acceptable, that you're probably going to have an increased usage among the youth," Morris said.
He also shared his personal opinion on the overall discussion based on his experience with votes like these in the past.
"Anytime you put anything in the Constitution as well, if there are any issues, any unforeseen consequences with it, I personally always have a hesitation when we try to do things by referendum vote because if it isn't flexible, if it doesn't do what even the proponents say it will do, then it's real tough to go back and change," Morris said.
Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel says he understands this sentiment.
"We're putting language in the Constitution, which, in many views criminalizes aspects of marijuana possession," Chapel said.
The NAACP's stance is technically split for this year's election, after the state chapter released a statement encouraging voters to vote "no" on all of the amendments on this year's ballot, while the St. Louis chapter endorsed it.
"Unfortunately, when we dove into the amendment, we began to understand that there were some issues with how the expungement was actually going to happen," Chapel said. "It still relies on a legislative appropriation to allow that expungement to occur. We didn't think that that was workable, given the legislature's current stand and Governor Parson's recent reiteration that he's refusing to let people out of prison who've previously been convicted for marijuana convictions."
He also added that the licensing process is inequitable not just because of the multiple pages of constitutional changes, but also because he says Black and brown individuals do not necessarily have an equal shot at owning a license.
"We need a system where, and I point Oklahoma at least, with a model on this low barriers to entry," Chapel said. "And so it's one thing to say we're going to regulate who grows marijuana, how it's sold and how it's manufactured, that's fine. But to say that you have to spend tens, and hundreds of thousands of dollars for the opportunity to participate in that system, fundamentally unfair and continues to be."
The reiteration that Chapel is referring to has to do with a statement the governor released Thursday in which he said he will grant pardons on a case-by-case basis and not a "blanket approach." Parson has shared being against Amendment 3 after saying it benefits "corporations behind marijuana."
But the secretary for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), Lance Lenau, says that's not necessarily the case.
"The people that are going to benefit from the passage of marijuana [are] Missouri's average everyday citizen," Lenau said. "The person that has been arrested for marijuana because they had a small bag in their pocket, or someone that was driving down the road and had a small bag in their center console."
In regards to claims of inequity from groups like the Missouri NAACP, he says the focus should be shifted.
"Ending the arrest of over 20,000 Missourians every year is more important than who makes the money off the commercial sales," Lenau said.