JEFFERSON CITY − Cole County voters will decide Tuesday whether to increase the Missouri River Regional Library's (MRRL) operating levy by approving a proposition tax.
Prop L would increase the levy to renovate and expand MRRL, as well as increase collections, services and programs. If approved, it would result in an average 2.5% property tax increase for most households, according to MRRL.
The library has not had an increase in its levy since 1964. Natalie Newville, assistant director of marketing and development at MRRL, said the original plan when building this library was to always have three floors.
"When the levy was passed in 1964, they collected the funds but the construction didn't start until the '70s. By then, everything cost more, so they couldn't do the third floor," Newville said.
She says the library is a lifeline for the community.
"It's a space where people can come and be educated and be entertained and get services that are not always available at other place," she said.
The tax would increase from 20 cents per hundred dollars assessed valuation to 35 cents per hundred dollars assessed valuation.
Newville believes the library has done a good job of using the taxpayer dollars since 1964, but critical upgrades are needed, including accessibility issues.
Specifically, when it comes to bathrooms and elevators, which Newville says "barely meets ADA code."
"Wheelchairs today are much bigger than they used to be, and it's hard for people to get into the bathrooms and into the elevators," Newville said.
Other upgrades include the library's outdated technical infrastructure and cast iron pipes, that recently have been leaking.
Newville shared that the plan would include more space for kids and adults to utilize.
"We're going to have a whole floor of technology where people can come apply for jobs, do their taxes, learn new skills," Newville said. "It's really going to be a great place for our community to come and gather and be."
If the vote passes, MRRL would temporarily close in May 2024 and relocate, though a location isn't set in stone. Construction would start in summer 2024 and would last around two years.
Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can find their polling place on the Missouri Secretary of State's website.