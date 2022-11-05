Eric Schmitt is making an election-eve campaign stop Monday in Columbia, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee’s first visit to the city since summer. His Democratic rival, Trudy Busch Valentine, campaigned here on Oct. 21 and marched in the MU Homecoming parade the following day.
Schmitt’s appearance, which his campaign said is set for 8:45 a.m. at the local GOP headquarters, 1900 N. Providence Road, comes on the last day of early voting in Boone County. It’s the first of six stops he’ll be making across the state on the last full day of campaigning.
While the latest RealClearPolitics average of Missouri polls shows Busch Valentine trailing Schmitt by 11 points, she has campaigned aggressively in the closing weeks of the race, outspending him on TV ads. A member of the family that founded the Budweiser brand, she has put $10 million of her personal fortune into the race.
“We think that we're a really Republican state, but I think we can split this seat and we can make it a Democratic state this time,” Busch Valentine said during her latest visit to Columbia. The former nurse focused on health care and reproductive rights.
“I want to make sure that people have the freedom to make decisions about abortion and birth control,” Busch Valentine said. “We must move forward with more autonomy and equality for all Missourians.”
That’s also the theme of a closing Busch Valentine campaign ad that incensed the Schmitt campaign.
Historically, Missouri has been a bellwether state. In the 2008 presidential election, when Democrat Barack Obama campaigned here and nearly won. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, represented Missouri in the U.S. Senate for 12 years before losing to Josh Hawley in 2018. But that same year, another Democrat, Nicole Galloway, became state auditor.
More recently, however, the state has trended conservative. Republican Donald Trump won the state decisively in the last two presidential elections and Galloway, who is stepping down this year, is the only Democrat in statewide elective office.
Terry Smith, a Columbia College political science professor, said Democrats also employed a “50-state strategy” as recently as the 2008 and 2012 elections. The plan called for providing resources to blue candidates even in the most red areas.
In 2016, however, Democrats “decided that what they were going to do was concentrate on so-called battleground states,” Smith said. “They would focus on the states that were really competitive.”
Smith said he thinks that is one of the reasons the national Democratic Party has not provided Busch Valentine with financial support in this election: They don’t see Missouri as winnable.
Because Missouri’s major cities are traditionally Democratic strongholds, Smith said they are crucial to Busch Valentine’s campaign. Her campaign estimates she’s been to Columbia “six or seven times” since entering the Senate race last spring.
“What she wants to do is get as many votes out of Columbia as she possibly can,” Smith said. Schmitt, on the other hand, “knows he's not going to win in Columbia,” he added. “What he needs to do is just pile up votes in the rest of Missouri, especially the non-urban part.”
Re-establishing a presence in those non-urban parts of Missouri will be necessary if Democrats want to win in the future, Smith said. For Busch Valentine he suggested, this year’s campaign could be part of a longer game.
If she loses, he said, she could run again in 2024 against Hawley, when she could take advantage of her greater name recognition and a better political environment for Democrats.
“It's a presidential election and that tends to bring out more voters who ordinarily would vote Democratic,” Smith said.