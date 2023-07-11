COLUMBIA − A Democratic state senator announced her bid for U.S. Senate Monday.
Sen. Karla May represents the 4th District, covering parts of St. Louis, Richmond Heights, Shrewsbury, Clayton, Hadley, Jefferson, Gravois and Maplewood.
Before becoming a state senator in 2019, May served as state representative in the 8th District for eight years.
In a social media post, May said she will bring a "fresh perspective and bold vision to the race."
May is currently the minority caucus chair and serves on multiple committees.
She will formally announce her candidacy at an event Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis.
The Democratic primary currently includes Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell and Columbia activist December Harmon.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 6, 2024.