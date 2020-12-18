JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition is calling on Governor Mike Parson to extend the COVID-19 safety voting procedures into 2021.
The current COVID-19 voting provisions are set to expire on Dec. 31. These measures allow voters over the age of 65 and those that are considered high risk to vote absentee in elections.
57 advocates throughout Missouri signed a letter to Gov. Parson, urging him to extend the orders for the 2021 municipal elections in March and April. These elections include the St. Louis mayoral election.
Denise Lieberman, Director of the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, stated in a emailed release the decision behind the letter.
"Governor Parson should make good on his promise that Missouri's voters can vote safely during the COVID-19 pandemic," Lieberman said. "As the pandemic continues to pose significant risks to Missourians, Governor Parson should should extend the COVID-19 safe voting provisions to ensure that all Missourians can safely cast ballots in the upcoming 2021 municipal elections."
In addition to a letter, there is also a petition circulating online. It will be delivered to Gov. Parson next week.