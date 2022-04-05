COLUMBIA - Missouri residents voted in their municipal elections on Tuesday.
Mayoral, city council, school board and other races throughout the state will soon come to an end when polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. While there is not the typical turnout of a general election held in November, mid-Missouri county clerks prepared for just as busy of a day.
Brianna Lennon, Boone County clerk, said her team goes into every election with the same procedures and readiness.
"Every voter in Boone County has something to vote on today," Lennon said.
On Tuesday, Lennon kept track of voting numbers at all 42 polling locations throughout the county. She said she expects anywhere between 15% to 17% turnout for this year's election. By 3 p.m. Tuesday, Boone County was at 14%.
We’ve hit 14% by 3pm and there’s still 4 more hours to vote 🗳 https://t.co/Bqwk7W0zpG— Boone County Clerk (@voteboonemo) April 5, 2022
For reference, the general election in November 2020 had 71% turnout.
"I think it's a combination of what people are focused on at the time. People know that elections happen in November. It's harder to keep a calendar of the April election," Lennon said. "April the question always is, what is on this ballot, what am I making decisions on? Because there's so much that's on the ballot that is so important but so hard to find really good information for sometimes, that it can be a depressor of turnout."
A lack of information was the exact reason Boone County resident Amanda Gregory chose not to vote on Tuesday.
"I didn't realize it was time to vote. So I didn't do all my research. My smart mother here told me that would not be a good idea," Gregory said.
Compared to a general election in November, Gregory said it's a lot harder to hear about smaller elections. She no longer uses cable television or reads newspapers that talk about upcoming elections.
"I think a lot of people feel that it doesn't do any good. We vote for what we want but then most of the time don't get it. And then if you do get it, they change it to where it's in the government's favor," Gregory said.
Residents like Gary Birmingham voted on Tuesday because he said he wants his voice to be heard.
"I think it's just good to vote and have a say in what's going on. I hear people all the time talk about what a mess this is, but if they don't vote on it, they really don't have a reason to say what a mess it is because they don't care enough to get out and vote," Birmingham said.
Boone County has 123,890 registered voters. A 15% to 17% turnout would yield anywhere between 18,000-22,000 votes.
You can find a full guide to the municipal election here.