BOONE COUNTY- Monday, Nov. 2 is the last day to absentee vote in Missouri Ballots must be in by 5 p.m.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said the county has seen an increase in absentee ballots.
"We have four times the number of absentee ballots that we had in the November 2016 election, and we will most likely have around 27,000 absentee voters by the end of today," Lennon said.
Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer said they've received 9,260 absentee ballots.
"We've had 6,091 people vote here in-person absentee. So in 2016, in the last presidential election, we had just a little under 4,000 cast total. So we're double that number already. I expect about 20% of the voters to vote here," Korsmeyer said.
Both counties have high speed tabulators to count ballots, which will be efficient for time purposes.
"When the polls open tomorrow, then we will be allowed to start counting and have two high speed tabulators to count them on," Lennon said.
Lennon added that the county offers many resources.
"We offer lots of resources to voters to make sure they have what they need, you can look up your sample ballot, voter record and can find your polling place," Lennon said.
Many voters came out early Monday to absentee vote at the Boone County Government Center, including Boone County resident Bonnie T. Backues.
"I'm 96, and I have been there for every presidential election I have been allowed to vote in. I voted early to avoid the masses," absentee voter Bonnie T. Backues said.
"I thought it would be a good idea to vote early because I have other obligations tomorrow and COVID-19 played a role. It's important we voice our opinions and feel like what we say matters," absentee voter Quay Taylor said.
The City of Columbia will have drop-off boxes at the downtown Columbia post office location.
For more information on voting you can visit the city clerk's websites or check out the KOMU 8 Voter Guide.