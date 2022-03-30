MISSOURI − More than 500 candidates filed for the Aug. 2 primary election before Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline, Secretary of State John Ashcroft said Wednesday in a news release.
Filing opened on Feb. 22. Those who filed on the first day drew a random number to determine the order their name will appear on the ballot.
Ashcroft said 318 Republicans, 166 Democrats, 20 Libertarians and two Constitution candidates filed.
According to state law, if a candidate withdraws within two working days prior to the filing closing, the position will reopen for filing on the first Tuesday after the established close. Additional filings for U.S. Senator, State Senator in Districts 10 and 16 and State Representative in Districts 17, 29, 88, 98 and 10 will be accepted Tuesday, April 5 at 8 a.m. until Friday, April 8 at 5 p.m.
For a full list of candidates, visit the Secretary of State's website.