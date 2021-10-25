COLUMBIA — Tanya Heath has announced her run for mayor of Columbia.
Heath is a Hickman High School and MU graduate and has a 30-year career in advertising and wellness, according to a news release.
She’s currently employed as an adjunct instructor for strategic communication at the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
She is also a wellness practitioner, as well as a distributor of health products in direct sales, according to a news release.
Heath says her platform is "common sense and collaborative solutions for strengthening the future of our businesses and neighborhood communities as well improving our physical, mental and emotional health."
“The reason I’m running for mayor of Columbia is that we are at a pivotal point in our history,” Heath said in a news release. “In my career, my specialty is listening and brainstorming with folks to find positive solutions that help everyone move forward."
Heath is the third candidate to announce their run, following former city of Columbia sustainability manager Barbara Buffaloe and Columbia Public Schools board member David Seamon. Filing for the mayor's race opens on Oct. 26.
Current Mayor Brian Treece announced he would not seek reelection in September.