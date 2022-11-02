COLUMBIA — Missouri has five ballot measures in its upcoming election.
Of those measures, one automatically appears on ballots every 20 years. It asks if voters approve of a constitutional convention.
The others were voted onto the ballot by state lawmakers or through a petition.
Peverill Squire, a political science professor at MU, explained the likelihood of which amendments might pass and what happens next if they do.
Amendment 1 - State investments
According to the Missouri Secretary of State's website, this amendment if passed would:
- "Allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and
- Allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating"
Squire said this amendment is likely one which voters are less familiar with.
"In that circumstance, there's a normal tendency for people to vote 'no,'" he said. "Because voting no means nothing will change."
But overall, Squire said there is not a clear indication on if Amendment 1 will pass or not. If it does, there's not also a clear next step for what would happen in terms of how the state's Republican-held legislature would pick and choose its investments: either based on financial gains, or ideological influences.
Amendment 3 - Recreational marijuana
According to the Missouri Secretary of State, this amendment if passed would:
- "Remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one;
- Require a registration card for personal cultivation with prescribed limits;
- Allow persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged;
- Establish a lottery selection process to award licenses and certificates;
- Issue equally distributed licenses to each congressional district; and
- Impose a six percent tax on the retail price of marijuana to benefit various programs"
Squire said Amendment 3 is certainly a controversial proposal. Not entirely because of allowing recreational use of marijuana, but because there is disagreement over how to regulate an open market.
"My guess is that it will probably still pass," he said. "But it's been more contentious than I think I would have predicted."
If passed, Squire also suggested that the state legislature might be slow or hesitant to implement the program.
Amendment 4 - Police funding
According to the Missouri Secretary of State's website, this amendment if passed would:
- "Authorize laws, passed before December 31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities"
However, Squire said this amendment specifically targets funding for the Kansas City Police Department. It is the only city police department in Missouri governed at the state level.
"It's coming at a time when crime seems to be an important topic for many voters," he said. "That may appeal to them. On the other hand, most voters aren't going to pay close attention to this measure."
Amendment 5 - Missouri National Guard control
According to the Missouri Secretary of State's website, this amendment if passed would:
- "[Make] the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard, which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians"
This is another amendment which Squire advises most voters will not be familiar with.
"The argument is it would give it direct access to the governor by making it a separate department," Squire said.
He believes it is likely to pass. But, he said that hinges on people understanding the details well enough to support it.
Constitutional convention questions
Every 20 years, Missouri is required to place a question on its ballot asking voters to decide to have a state constitutional convention.
Thirteen other states also have similar questions, known as an "automatic ballot referral."
But historically, this is unlikely to pass, Squire said.
"I think most people have reservations about reopening constitutions whether at the state or national level," Squire said. "We're in such a contentious period politically right now that nobody wants to create a situation which could make it even worse."