JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City NAACP wants Missourians to vote and by doing that, they will offer free rides to the polls in the Capital City area on Election Day.
The Jefferson City NAACP is partnering with First United Methodist Church to help community members get to their polling place Tuesday.
Executive committee and election coordinator Julie Allen said if you live within the city limits of Jefferson City, they'll come pick you up.
"If you're outside city limits by a little bit and you need some help, call us and we'll see what we can figure out," Allen said.
Lead pastor at First United Methodist Church Trevor Dancer, who is volunteering to drive Tuesday, said he is hoping to have more people use the free transportation.
"We've offered free rides before but this is the first time we've publicized it and really made an effort to let people know we're willing to do it," Dancer said.
Volunteers will pick you up at wherever is convenient for you and drop you back off at your address.
"You don't have to have any certain political beliefs, we're not going to ask you nor do we want to know how you're going to vote," Allen said. "We're not going to give you campaign material. We simply want you to vote and want to provide everybody an opportunity to vote here in Jefferson City."
"I think it's an important responsibility for our civic duty, to be able to cast our ballot," Dancer said. "The more people we get to help fulfill that duty, then the better our democracy is."
This Thursday, Nov. 3 and on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Jefferson City NAACP office will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. at 211 West High Street where individuals can come ask questions regarding the election.
In-person voting is now available at the Cole County Clerk's office in Jefferson City until Monday. A valid photo identification is required.
On Election Day, voters can either use a provisional ballot or present a valid photo identification.
Individuals can call the NAACP at 573-635-6886 to request a ride to the polls.