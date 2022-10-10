JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri NAACP will hold a voter registration event and a virtual candidate drop-in event over the next week.
The voter registration event will be held on the last day to register to vote in Missouri, Wednesday, Oct. 12. The event will last from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the NAACP Office in Jefferson City, located at 111 W. High Street.
"Offices from the U.S. Congress to state auditor to county commissioner are on the November 8th ballot," Nimrod Chapel, Jr., president of the Missouri NAACP, said. "Make your voices heard by casting your ballot. Drop by the NAACP office on October 12 to register for this important election and future elections."
The organization will also hold a virtual candidate drop-in on Monday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. over Facebook Live.
The NAACP said candidates for state representative, U.S. Congress and state auditor have been invited to drop-in.
Attendees can also learn more about the five ballot questions and election experts will be available to help find your polling area, view a sample ballot and prepare you with what to take to the polls.