COLUMBIA - Missouri finished its legislative redistricting in May after months of delay. Redistricting happens every 10 years and the House and Senate legislative boundaries get moved to match updated Census demographics.
In the recent round of redistricting, Boone County was split between the third and fourth House districts. Boone County used to be entirely within the fourth district.
Residents of northern Boone County will be voting in the same district, but MU political science professor Peverill Squire said the district change can confuse voters.
“Missourians here in Columbia will be a little confused as to which district they're in,” Squire said. “You can drive around town and see candidate signs which are in the wrong district, because people haven't quite sorted it out yet.”
Squire also says Columbia being split means the city will have much less influence on the districts it’s in.
“The power of Columbia will be diluted between two separate US House districts,” Squire said. “One which goes over towards the western border, the other that goes over to just outside St. Louis.”
Because the university and some more populated areas of the city are located in District 3, Squire said Columbia will have a bit more influence.
However, Squire said candidates in both the third and fourth district are focusing their attention in the bigger cities with more voters. Most District 4 candidates are focusing on Kansas City, and District 3 is focusing on St. Louis.
“If you're in District 3, and you're wondering who the Democratic candidates are, none of them, as far as I can tell, have campaigned in Columbia or really sent out any mail,” Squire said.
“And on the Republican side, and District 4, you have a very competitive race. But the candidates have not paid a lot of attention to the northern part of Boone County.”
Squire said Columbia will have a very minimal impact on the election, despite Taylor Burks being a local candidate for the Fourth District.