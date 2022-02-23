BOONE COUNTY — Nick Knoth announced his candidacy for Boone County recorder of deeds Wednesday.
Knoth was previously running for Boone County presiding commissioner. He suspended the campaign in January and endorsed Kip Kendrick.
"I am humbled by calls I've received from across Boone County asking me to run for recorder of deeds and to continue working to better our county government," Knoth said in a news release. "My county-wide, bipartisan endorsements from community leaders, as well as current and former elected officials, illustrates my commitment to ensuring that every community is represented."
Knoth's candidacy comes after the current recorder of deeds, Nora Dietzel, announced her retirement. Two other Columbia residents announced their candidacy for the position on Tuesday, the Columbia Missourian reported.
"It is time for me to explore some new opportunities, and travel adventures with my husband. I will leave with the knowledge that Boone County is one of the best run County Governments in the state of Missouri. It has been an honor," Dietzel said in a news release.
Dietzel was recorder of deeds for 8 years and has worked in the Boone County government for 25 years.
The recorder of deeds is responsible for making record of documents primarily in real estate and the issuance of marriage licenses, according to Boone County government.
Knoth says he is an advocate for transparent and accountable local government as well as improved access to public records. He serves on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Columbia and the MU Extension Council of Boone County.
"Thanks to my time working with various housing and development efforts as well as my experience across all levels of government, I understand in detail how impactful essential county services can be and how important it is that we have a Recorder with relevant experience and support them from all corners of Boone County," Knoth said.
Knoth has been endorsed by various local leaders and elected officials, including Rev. James Gray, Centralia Mayor Chris Cox, and former Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman.