BOONE COUNTY − Nick Knoth has suspended his campaign for Presiding commissioner of Boone County, endorsing Kip Kendrick in his announcement.
Knoth began his campaign in May 2021. In his announcement, Knoth thanked his wife and his campaign supporters. He added that his campaign does not have the resources to compete effectively in the race.
Knoth said Kendrick "shares [his] vision for Boone County." He adds that he believes Kendrick has the resources to "ensure this seat is kept in experienced, caring hands."
He ended the announcement by thanking his supporters again and saying he will "remain engaged" in contributing to Boone County and its citizens.