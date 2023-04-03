COLUMBIA − Boone County is seeing a record number of absentee ballots due to the introduction of no-excuse absentee ballots, according to county clerk Brianna Lennon.
Missouri residents previously needed an excuse to receive an absentee ballot in local elections, but now no excuse is needed to vote early. Absentee voting started March 21.
This has caused the number of absentee ballots to see a large increase this election. In fact, Lennon said usually there are around 1,200 to 1,500 absentee ballots, but this year that number is over 2,200.
“County clerks across the state have unanimously endorsed wanting no excuse for absentee voting,” Lennon said. “They see the benefit to it and the convenience to voters.”
She also said that just because more people are voting early, it doesn’t mean the overall total of voters will increase.
“Often times, implementing no-excuse absentee doesn't increase turnout, but it does shift the people that are going to be voting from voting on Election Day to voting earlier, which is great for us,” she said. “They ended up having more convenient options, and it usually is faster than going to a polling place.”
The no-excuse absentee voting period only affects those who are voting in-person and is one of the election law changes that went into effect in August 2022. A new voter ID law requiring all voters to have a government-issued identification to vote also went into effect.
Examples of approved IDs at the polls include the following:
- A non-expired Missouri driver’s license or state ID
- A non-expired military ID or veterans card
- A non-expired U.S. passport
Lennon said she believes local elections are some of the most important.
“Local elections, by far, have the lowest turnout of any type of election, but the things that are on the ballot are the things that impact people's lives every day from school board to city council,” she said. “It's really important that people make their voice heard when those decisions have been made in their community.”
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. Find more information on issues and candidates on your ballot in KOMU 8's Voters' Guide.