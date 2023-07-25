Tuesday is the first day to vote absentee without an excuse for the special election on Aug. 8.
The last day to vote absentee in-person is 5 p.m. Aug. 7. No excuse is required to vote early. Mail-in absentee ballots must also be mailed to voters by Wednesday, July 26.
All voters must have a government-issued identification in order to cast a ballot. Examples of approved IDs at the polls include the following:
- A non-expired Missouri driver’s license or state ID
- A non-expired military ID or veterans card
- A non-expired U.S. passport
While Boone and Callaway counties won't have an August election, several counties in mid-Missouri will, including Cole County.
The Missouri River Regional Library (MRRL) is proposing a 15-cent increase to the assessed valuation tax for “practical renovations” to its library building. This would increase the 20 cents per hundred dollars assessed valuation tax for the library to 35 cents per hundred dollars assessed valuation.
The library says on its website that “major upgrades are needed to extend the life of the library.” It plans to use the funds to increase library collections, services, and programs. The tax increase would result in an average 2.5% property tax increase for most households.
Wardsville residents will vote on a 3% sales tax increase on all retail sales of non-medicinal adult-use marijuana in the Village of Wardsville.
The City of Russellville is proposing a “local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate,” which is currently at 1%. The proposition also suggests that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax would follow the reduction or raise rate.
Cole County voters can view the special election sample ballot at the county's website.