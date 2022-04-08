COLUMBIA - Although Election Day was Tuesday, the Boone County clerk was previously waiting on some ballots to finish coming in. Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said they were still waiting on military ballots, which were due Friday at noon.
But as the noon deadline came, Lennon confirmed to KOMU 8 that they did not receive any military or oversea ballots.
These last ballots could've been the tiebreaker for the election for the Third Ward Columbia City Council seat. Roy Lovelady and incumbent Karl Skala both accumulated 1,102 votes in the election on Tuesday.
The county's next step is to certify the election, which will begin Monday morning. And with no military or overseas ballots received, it now creates an interesting twist for the seat.
KOMU 8 News previously reported on the three options for a tiebreaker to determine who will be elected to this seat, which includes a recount, a special election or a drawing.
KOMU 8 News did reach out to both Lovelady and Skala to learn what options they would prefer in the event these military ballots do not break the tie.
Skala did not respond, and Lovelady said he is "patiently waiting."