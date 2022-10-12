JEFFERSON CITY - The last day to register to vote in Missouri for the Nov. 8 election is Wednesday. Two organizations held events to register people to vote on the last day.
The NAACP registered people to vote in its office in Jefferson City. It has done other voter registration events, like the one it hosted on National Voter Registration Day.
Julie Allen, the Jefferson City NAACP election coordinator, said the Nov. 8 election is important because of the different types of candidates and ballot questions that "affect our daily lives."
She said their past events to register voters have had good turnout.
"I always say if you register one voter, then that’s a good day," Allen said.
There was also a registration event held on MU's campus. The MU Honors College planned on setting up a table outside in order to register people to vote. However, the event was moved inside due to rain Wednesday morning.
“It’s just part of not being, like not having the exposure of being outside and getting all of the cross-traffic from like students on their way to class or back from class, that’s definitely going to constrain it," said Bailey Martin, a volunteer registering people to vote.
“So far today we’ve only had three, but we take that as a good sign," Martin said. "A lot of the traffic that we’ve had come in here say that they’ve already registered.”
While Wednesday is the last day to register if you have never registered in the state of Missouri, you are still able to do a change of address after the deadline.
The first day for no-excuse absentee for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 25. You can find more information about the upcoming election on KOMU 8's voter guide.
To prepare for Election Day, you can request a sample ballot via email here. If you're interested in working the polls, find more information here.