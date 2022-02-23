JEFFERSON CITY — A total of 337 candidates filed for U.S. and state positions on Tuesday, Feb. 22, the first day of the official candidate filing period for the Aug. 2 primary election.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft reported that 236 candidates filed as Republicans, 95 as Democrats and six as Libertarians.
Candidates for all state and U.S. positions, as well as some judges, are required to file for official candidacy in person. This occurs at the Secretary of State’s office, located at 600 W. Main St. in Jefferson City.
Filing will continue through March 29 during regular office hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Exceptions are made for candidates who are active duty members of the armed forces or unable to appear in person due to physical disabilities.
Candidates who filed on Tuesday each drew a random number to determine ballot placement. All other candidates will be placed on the ballot by order of filing time.
For a current list of filed candidates, visit the Secretary of State's website.