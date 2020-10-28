PARIS - Nine students from Paris R-II High School will be excused from class and will work the polls on Election Day.
Students who work the full day gets $100, and students get $50 for half of the day. Their duties for the day will be mainly sanitizing surfaces.
This will not affect their attendance for the day.
Monroe County Clerk Christina Buie reached out to the school and offered the opportunity to students.
Christopher Willingham, Paris R-II High School Principal, said he loved the idea of students being able to gain more experience.
“I was on board immediately cause I think any time our students have a chance to learn about civic duty and have them be apart of that is a good opportunity,” Willingham said.
One student, Andi Holmes, said she signed up because she was being mindful of her community.
“I wanted to help keep the old group clean because obviously we don't want any more outbreaks in town because it would cause a lot of problems with school and community, so I wanted to make sure everything was clean and sanitized and safe,” Holmes said.
Some students were also concerned about poll workers who are older, like Alexis Heartgrove.
“We’ll be working the polls for them so they won’t get exposed from the germs. We’re younger so it’s more of a risk for them to get sick from it than us so it would be safer for them," Heartgrove said.
Willingham said that he encourages more high school students to sign up to work at polling stations.
“I think it’s great for younger students, who aren't of age to vote, to be apart of the process. Them being able to get to be apart of the polls, to get to see the importance, and number of people coming throughout the day is awesome," Willingham said. "It’s kind of a patriotic duty— that civic duty that we each have and voting is one of the most important things we can do. So, I think it’s a great opportunity for our students.”
Heartgrove explained why she’s proud that she’s helping the community and setting a good example to others.
“Younger people look up to us. Once you get students doing it, then the kids that look up to you are going to be like ‘Oh they did it we should do it too, it looks good on them, it’ll look good on us too,'” Heartgrove said.
Willingham said that he is open to students working at polling sites for future elections.
