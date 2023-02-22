COLUMBIA − Current First Ward councilwoman Pat Fowler has dropped out of the race for reelection, according to a post on her Facebook page Wednesday.
Fowler cited her stepmother's declining health as her reason for the decision.
"Many of you know that in September 2018 my StepMom moved to Columbia so I could be her decision-maker and caregiver, and that in recent months her health has been declining. When I weigh my multiple job, civic, and family responsibilities, I am increasingly focused on the time I want and need to spend caring for my Mom," Fowler wrote. "For this reason, I have made the difficult decision to end my campaign for re-election to the First Ward council seat."
Fowler was running for her second term on city council. She said her current term in office and her participation in city council meetings will continue through April 3, the night before the election.
"Please understand this is not the end of my advocacy or activism," Fowler wrote. "This is a pause so I can tend to my family and get ready for this next season, as there is still so much to do."
Fowler declined to make any further statements on camera.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said Fowler's name will still appear in the April 4 ballot because absentee voting started Tuesday.
Nick Knoth is the remaining candidate for Columbia's First Ward race as filing as already closed for the election.
In a statement, Knoth said he recognized the "difficult decision she has made and agree that family should always come first."
"I know I speak for all of us when I say thank you, pat, for your years of service to Columbia and our First Ward," Knoth said. "I've shared with pat that I look forward to working with her as an active and concerned citizen."
According to his campaign Facebook page, Knoth will hold a meet and greet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbia Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1055, located at 1204 Pannell Street.
